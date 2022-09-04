Nagpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of Rs 2 lakh by a group of armed men in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place under the Kondhali police station limits on Friday evening, an official said.

The police have arrested Ramesh Gulabrao Chauhan (45), the prime accused, who is a native of Ramthi village in Narkhed tehsil, he said.

Chauhan had earlier worked for the victim Noorjahan Manni Shetty, a resident of Thane district, and had allegedly hatched a plan to rob her, the official said.

The arrested accused contacted the victim and lured her to buy a piece of agricultural land in Kondhali area and asked her to bring Rs 2 lakh to finalise the deal, he said.

Accordingly, the victim and her driver Rajkumar Verma (37) came to Kondhali in a car. The accused asked the driver to park the car and took the victim inside a jungle on the pretext of showing her the land, he said.

Six armed men suddenly arrived on three motorcycles and attacked the woman and her driver with plastic pipes and robbed them at knifepoint, the official said.

A case under section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the regard, and a manhunt has been launched for the six other accused, he added.

