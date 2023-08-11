Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A barrack was inaugurated and foundation stone was laid for an administrative building of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

Central Railway general manager Naresh Lalwani inaugurated the newly constructed RPSF barrack and laid foundation stone for an administrative building at a function organised in Thakurli, he said.

The four-storey barrack has the capacity to house 341 RPSF personnel of the 12th battalion and has a recreation room, conference cum counselling hall, advanced weapon stimulator room, among other facilities, the official said.

