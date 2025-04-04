Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday night, police said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

According to a senior police officer, three of the accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm in the Zingabai Takli market area, when a group of around five assailants attacked Sohail Khan, and stabbed him multiple times, an official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)