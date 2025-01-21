New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Mahindra Susten on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term climate commitment targets.

SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

The corporate climate action organisation defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

SBTi has endorsed Mahindra Susten's commitment to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 51.8 per cent by FY30, from an FY21 base year, the company, a part of Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

Susten also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 51.6 per cent per megawatt peak (MWp) over the same period, it added.

These targets align with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, positioning Susten as a critical player in the global fight against climate change, the company said.

"Securing the SBTi validation underlines our dedication to aligning responsible business growth with global climate goals, and reaffirms our mission to reimagine clean energy and empower lives," Deepak Thakur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Susten, said.

The clean-tech arm of the Mahindra Group has already achieved 100 per cent water positivity, ensuring it replenishes more water than it consumes, he added.

"Looking ahead, we aspire to generate energy from the world's greenest and most efficient renewable power plants setting a benchmark for sustainable green power generation on a global scale," Thakur said.

