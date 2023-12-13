Dehradun, Dec 13 (PTI) The main accused in the Rs 15-crore jewellery showroom heist was was arrested on Wednesday from Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said that Prince Kumar, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, was nabbed by the Bihar Police. The accused is being brought to Dehradun by a Uttarakhand police team on transit remand, he said.

Singh had gone to Bihar to seek the cooperation of Bihar Police STF in arresting the accused.

In a broad daylight heist, three armed men looted jewellery worth more than Rs 15 crore from the showroom on the busy Rajpur Road here on November 9.

The robbers entered the Reliance Jewellery showroom, held the staff at gunpoint and escaped with the jewellery after stuffing those in bags. Their two accomplices stood outside the showroom while it was being looted.

The incident had occurred at a time when security was tightened in Dehradun for President Droupadi Murmu's address on the occasion of the state's 23rd foundation day at the Police Lines.

