Ballia (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman when she was alone at her home here, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on December 8 when Ajay Ram allegedly barged into the house of a 30-year-old woman and raped her.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

After the woman reported the matter to the police, an FIR was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on December 9, they added.

Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey said Ram was arrested on Thursday in a case of rape and house tresspassing and would be sent to jail.

