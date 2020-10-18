Tura, Oct 17 (PTI) A man was arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills after his attempt to rape a minor girl, which her clan members tried to hush up, was reported to the police, a spokesman of the force said on Saturday.

The incident took place two days ago and the clan members had met and attempted to reach a compromise with the man on Friday, the police said.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: HDFC Bank Partners With Amazon, Will Offer 10% Instant Discount From October 16 to 23.

The man had forcefully taken the girl and gagged her before trying to rape her.

The younger sister of the victim, who witnessed the crime, raised an alarm and the man was caught by the villagers, the police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in Kathua.

But instead of handing over the man to the police, the villagers held a 'Mahari' (clan) meeting where they sought to reach a compromise in which the man would be let off.

The police later arrested the man on being informed and booked him under the provisions of POCSO, said the district superintendent of police M G R Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)