Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested in Haryana's Sirsa for allegedly murdering a person outside a restaurant near the police reporting room on the Mall road in the heart of Shimla town, police said on Tuesday.

Satinder Pal was arrested on Monday night and brought to Shimla later, Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Manish (21), who used to work in the restaurant, was attacked with a sharp weapon in the early hours of Monday. He rushed towards the police assistance room and broke the glass of the control room door with the same weapon with which he was attacked.

Police rushed Manish to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) where he was declared "brought dead".

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

According to police, Pal fled after attacking Manish and was identified based on CCTV footage and three teams had been deployed to nab him.

A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

The killing stirred a heated discussion in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, with the BJP-led opposition raising questions on law and order in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)