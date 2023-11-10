Kaushambi (UP) Nov 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was beaten to death here by his relatives who were under the influence of alcohol, police said on Friday.

Mastana, a resident of the Tarna village under the Sarai Akil police station area, was abused by his uncle Doodhnath, his son Cheddu and brother-in-law Gyan Chand, who were under the influence of alcohol, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said.

When Mastana protested, they beat him with sticks, the ASP said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members from where he was referred to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj because of his critical condition, the ASP added.

Mastana died during treatment at the SRN Hospital.

On the complaint of Mastana's father, further legal action is being taken by registering a case against the three accused and efforts are on to arrest them, the ASP added.

