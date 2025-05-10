Bhadohi (UP), May 9 (PTI) A man has been booked in Gopiganj area here after his wife complained of dowry harassment and triple talaq, police said on Friday.

The complaint was filed by Nagma Bano against her husband Haider Ali on Thursday. The couple, who married in 2017, has two children.

Also Read | Who Was Daniel Pearl? Why India's Operation Sindoor Is Being Seen As Justice for Slain WSJ Journalist.

In her complaint, Bano has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed for dowry by her husband. She also alleged that Haider gave her triple talaq.

Gopiganj Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar said, "We received a complaint from Nagma Bano accusing her husband of harassment for dowry. A case has been registered and investigations are underway."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The SHO said the FIR has been filed under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act.

"Sections pertaining to triple talaq will be added after preliminary investigation," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)