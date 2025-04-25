Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for a provocative Facebook post related to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which allegedly aimed to disturb public peace, police said on Friday.

The complaint, filed by Satish Kumar, a resident of Ullalthi in Ullal Taluk, includes screenshots of the post and the user profile of the account named "Nichu Mangaluru," they said.

According to the police, based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 353(1)(b) (whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Konaje Police Station.

The matter is under investigation, police added.

