New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A 44-year-old man died after a tractor-trailer overturned in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Palla Chowk on Sunday when the tractor was reportedly transporting goods, overturned, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Wazid, from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, got trapped under the vehicle and was injured. He was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The tractor driver Harun was also present at the hospital after the accident. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public road) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The vehicle has been impounded and further legal action is being initiated. The body has been preserved for post-mortem, and Wazid's family has been informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)