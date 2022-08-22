Pune, Aug 22 (PTI) A 49-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him on the campus of a college in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Lite Debuts in Malaysia, Now Available for Pre-Order.

Some vehicles were also damaged in the accident that took place at Sir Parshurambhau College in Pune's Tilak Road area in the morning, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 2500 JA, Clerk And Other Posts At hcraj.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

"The victim, who was employed as a gardener, was cutting grass near the boys' hostel on the campus, when an old tree fell on him. The man was trapped under the tree and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital," the official from Vishrambaug police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)