Budaun (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old died in police custody allegedly after consuming a poisonous substance here, police said on Sunday. His family claimed that he was "harassed" by the police at the outpost.

The victim was identified as Jagat Veer, they said.

Akash, Veer's son, in his complaint, demanded action against Constable Abhishek Kumar was posted at the time of the incident at a police outpost in Asafpur town under the Faizganj Behta police station area, officials said.

Sushila Devi, Veer's wife, on Sunday morning, told reporters that Jagat Veer had a quarrel with his cousins on Saturday night following which she called the police.

However, the locals insisted on solving the matter mutually. But Constable Kumar caught her husband and took him to the police outpost, Sushila told the reporters.

Sushila alleged that troubled by the harassment at the police outpost, Jagat Veer consumed rat poison. When his health deteriorated, the police allegedly tried to suppress the matter, and by convincing the family, they first sent him to Asafpur Primary Health Centre from where he was referred to the district hospital.

Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to the government medical college (in Budaun), where Jagat Veer died during treatment on Sunday early morning, Sushila claimed.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) KK Saroj on Sunday said that there was a dispute between two brothers about which the police received information. After this, Jagat Veer came to the police outpost with his wife and fainted there. The police sent him first to the primary health centre and then to the district hospital for treatment.

Jagat Veer died during treatment, he said.

The allegations made by the family (of the deceased) are being investigated, he said, and added that further action will be taken only after the post-mortem report comes.

