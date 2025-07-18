New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was electrocuted in Delhi's Dwarka with police suspect that the incident was orchestrated by his wife and her partner, an official said on Friday.

A PCR call was received on July 13 from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar regarding the death of Karan Dev, he said.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

According to police, the man was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner, who is the son of Karan's uncle.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

His wife and her partner allegedly drugged Karan by giving him sleeping pills before electrocuting him to death. After the murder, she rushed to her in-laws' house nearby and informed them that Karan had died, prompting them to rush him to the hospital, police said.

He was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state with the medico-legal case (MLC) citing electrocution as the cause of death, they added.

"Initially, Karan's family did not raise any allegations and even wished to waive the post-mortem examination. However, considering his relatively young age and to rule out any foul play, the post-mortem was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

On Wednesday, Karan's younger brother, Kunal Dev, approached the police, expressing suspicion over the circumstances surrounding his brother's death.

Police said that Dev had found chats between Karan's wife and her partner where they had planned to kill her husband. A case under section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)