Latur, Mar 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed while his wife was seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Latur district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Vishwanath Kate, and his wife Sunanda Kate (39), were travelling on their motorcycle to Chakur to attend a wedding when the accident occurred on a highway.

The car's driver and another passenger were also injured in the crash.

