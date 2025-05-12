Palghar, May 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man drowned in the Vandri dam in Palghar district while swimming, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday noon after Aditya Khaire entered the water along with his friends, officials said, adding that his body was fished out by local firemen.

Police registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.

