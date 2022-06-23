Baripada, Jun 23 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl eight years ago.

Baripada POCSO court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor.

On July 21, 2014, the girl was alone in her house in a village in Betnoti block when the convict forcibly took her to his sister's house in Balasore district.

The accused raped her there for six days.

The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of the girl and 16 witnesses.

