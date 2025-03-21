Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for alleged drug peddling and abuse following a complaint by his mother, police said.

Rahul was involved in several criminal cases, including one under the POCSO Act.

According to the police, his mother sought their help after he threatened to 'kill' her and other family members.

He also threatened to die by suicide, allegedly under the influence of drugs, as stated in her complaint, police said.

The accused had been in prison for around nine months and was recently released on bail, they added.

A detailed interrogation of the accused is underway.

