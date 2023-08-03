Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife in Nagpur in Maharashtra over a domestic dispute, a police official said.

Siddharth Meshram (36) stabbed his wife Kalpana (36) in a secluded spot in Nildoh on Wednesday, the MIDC police station official said.

"They used to fight over household expenses. After one such argument, she left for her maternal home on Wednesday. The accused reach there, took her to a secluded spot and then stabbed her to death. He then fled from there," the official said.

Meshram was held from his home on a tip off, the official added.

