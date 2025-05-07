Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his younger alcoholic brother with an air gun in Dhapewada village in Nagpur district on Wednesday following a quarrel, police said.

The accused, Jagadeesh Singh Bhond (32) is reportedly addicted to drinking alcohol and hunting. He shod dead his brother Indrajeet following an argument.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

Police arrested the accused on the charge of murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)