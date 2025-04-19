New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was held in Jharkhand's Jamtara for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 1 lakh by impersonating a BSES customer care executive, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Bikash Mandal, a resident of Deogarh, they said.

The incident took place on February 2, when the complainant, a resident of RK Puram Sector 1, applied online for ownership transfer of his BSES electricity connection, police said in a statement.

"Shortly after, he received a call from a man posing as a BSES representative. The caller told the victim that a verification process was needed for the connection transfer and sent him a link via WhatsApp," a senior police officer said.

He added that upon clicking it, the victim received several OTPs and later found that two unauthorised transactions of Rs 49,995 each had been made through his credit card.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and during the investigation, the cyber team traced the numbers and digital footprint to Deoghar.

A police team was dispatched to Jharkhand, and after a night raid in a forested area near the village, Mandal was arrested on April 16. Two smartphones containing incriminating evidence were recovered from him, the officer said.

Police said Mandal used fake SIM cards and was part of a wider cybercrime network operating from the region.

Mandal was a repeat offender and had previously been arrested in a cyber fraud case in Jharkhand. Further investigation is underway, police added.

