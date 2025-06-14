Faridabad, Jun 14 (PTI) A man was duped of Rs 16 lakh in "investment fraud" by a person posing as a woman IT professional after they became friendly through exchanges on a social media platform, police said here on Saturday.

Six cyber criminals were arrested in Faridabad for the fraud. Police are questioning the accused who are on police remand for five days, five days of police remand, cyber police officials said.

Also Read | NICL AO Recruitment 2025: National Insurance Company Invites Applications for 266 Generalists and Specialists Posts, Apply Online at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

According to the police, a resident of sector 55, Faridabad had filed a complaint that he was befriended with a girl who claimed to be an employee of an IT company in Mumbai.

Later, she insisted that he invest in the share market and asked to download an app.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He invested some amount but when he wanted to withdraw the money, he was told there were "profit charges, credit score problem" and that there was a risk his account would be frozen.

In the end he was duped of Rs 16,35,886, the complainant said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at cyber police station, NIT, Faridabad, police said.

The Faridabad cyber police arrested six people in connection to the case on Friday -- Sahil Khan, Laxman, Rajesh Ojha, Rahul, Surya Prakash Maru and Hasan Khan.

Some of them provided bank accounts to the fraudsters, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)