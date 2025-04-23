Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A man, said to be the son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife here on Wednesday over the suspicion of infidelity, police said.

The wife is currently in critical condition at the medical college.

Also Read | What Is Indus Waters Treaty Between India and Pakistan? Why Is Ex-Diplomat Kanwal Sibal Calling for Its Indefinite Suspension After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Shakeel alias Nanhe, son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president Munara Begum, shot his wife, Nigar alias Reena (28), at their home in Kant town.

Upon receiving the information, SP Dwivedi visited the medical college to inquire about the incident. During his inquiry, Nigar reported that her husband, Shakeel, suspected her of infidelity, which led him to shoot her.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Shakeel was absconding after the incident but was arrested later, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)