New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident occurred late Monday night and the deceased was identified as Pankaj.

A nephew of the victim told PTI Videos that Pankaj had an altercation with three people from Mangolpuri's K Block.

"I don't know why they were fighting but when I spotted my uncle (Pankaj) over there, I intervened. The attackers were carrying pistols. They opened fire at him and fled," he said.

Police said they have registered an FIR and formed the teams to nab the accused, adding that further probe is underway.

