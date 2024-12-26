New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Thursday.

Umesh Kumar was found dead near a police station on early morning Thursday, the official said, that he had multiple stab injuries.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

The police immediately took him to BJRM hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A police officer said Umesh is survived by his mother, elder brother and sister in Jahangirpuri area. He used to work at Azadpur Mandi at a meat shop.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

Prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the murder but a probe is on, the officer said.

During investigations, it was found that on Wednesday night Umesh had left the house after telling his mother that he was going for a party with his friends.

The family members suspect that Umesh was attacked during the party and the attackers dumped him at one the lanes in the area.

They also told police that a few days ago Umesh had an argument with a person in the area, which was later settled.

The CCTVs cameras from spot and its nearby locality have been scanned to identify the suspects. Further probe is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)