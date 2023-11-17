Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A man allegedly threw acid on a 23-year-old bride-to-be in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night in Dharauli village, when the woman and her mother were coming home from a market, the accused came there on a scooter, threw acid on her and fled, they said.

The victim who suffered five to seven per cent burn injuries on her face and body is currently undergoing treatment at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College and her condition is stable, police said.

She was about to get married on December 11, they said.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaustubh said 10 police teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused.

"The forensic team is also investigating the matter. Necessary information has been taken from the woman's family. The police team has gone to Gorakhpur to meet his family," he said.

"The woman's condition is improving. She has about five to seven per cent burn injuries. The woman's family members do not want any action, but the police will take a complaint and take strict action against the accused," he added.

