Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) A 37-year-old man named in a cheating case in West Bengal was arrested on Sunday in Panaji, a Goa police official said.

The man, originally from Thane near Mumbai, was wanted in a cheating case registered in Golabari police station in Howrah in the eastern state, he said.

"A WB police team had intimated their Goa counterparts about the accused last year. He was held on Sunday. He has been handed over to Howrah police," he added,

