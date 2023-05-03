New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Mandatory quality control norms for about 675 products are under consideration of 14 ministries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The effort is aimed at containing import of the sub-standard product and boost domestic industry.

Also Read | Hailstorm Hits Rajasthan: MeT Department Issues Orange Alert After Severe Hailstorm Batters Northern Parts of State.

Products under the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) cannot be produced, traded or imported without conforming with the Bureau of Indian Standards quality norms and bearing a BIS mark.

So far this year, 58 draft QCOs for 316 products are in different stages of progress, Goyal, who also holds the portfolio of consumer affairs ministry, told reporters here.

Also Read | Booked Go First Flight Ticket? Here’s How To Get Refund As Airline Cancelled All Flights.

"Overall 675 products are under consideration by 14 ministries so that this culture of quality becomes seeped in our day today working. It will help us reduce costs, improve competitiveness, boost exports, create jobs and promote brand India image," he added.

He also informed that during 2015 to 2022, 101 such orders were issued for 387 products. It was only 14 QCOs for 106 products during 1947 and 2014.

During the Covid period, India was recognised as the trusted partner by many developed countries and now they are involving India in developing the resilient global supply chains.

"A living example of that is the increasing foot print of (iPhone maker) Apple in India which is being seen very closely with many companies around the world as an example of India's growth story," he added.

Citing example of toys, he said that despite a lot of pressure from certain quarters, QCO was implemented in 2021 for the sector and it has helped in boosting domestic products and cut imports of sub-standard toys from different countries.

"We are ...monitoring continuously....we have now reached a level where almost 85-90 per cent of toys are passing all the tests against 33 per cent toys that passed the tests in 2019," Goyal said.

He urged the industry for faster adoption of these orders and standards.

He also said that the government is investing in setting up testing facilities and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) would set up such facilities wherever required.

Through the issuance of QCOs, the notified products shall conform to the requirements of the relevant Indian standard and the manufacturers of these products have to compulsorily obtain certification from BIS.

After the date of commencement of the QCO, no person shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any products covered under the QCO without a standard mark except under a valid certification from BIS.

As the QCOs are equally applicable to Indian manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers, the Indian consumers are assured of the quality of such products manufactured in India as well as imported to the country.

Some of the recent examples are toys (both electric and non-electric), helmets for two-wheeler riders, domestic appliances like air-conditioners, refrigerators, domestic cooker, LPG gas stove, and footwear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)