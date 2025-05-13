Mangaluru, May 13 (PTI): Tuesday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 36,000 to Rs 50,000, model Rs 43,000.

New Supari : Rs 36,000 to Rs 46,000, model Rs 41,000.

Koka : Rs 28,500 to Rs 30,000 model Rs 29,250.

Coconut (per thousand): 1st quality: Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 model Rs 28,000.

2nd quality: Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 22,000.

