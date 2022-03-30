New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) India's manufacturing sector needs quality enhancement to become more competitive globally, MSME Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the PHDCCI 2nd International Conference on Defence & Security here, the minister said that there is a need to bring defence manufacturing in the chain of Make in India to enhance the landscape of this sector.

More than 12,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are involved in the defence sector, and there has been an increase in research and development, startups, innovation and employment.

Singh emphasised on the quality enhancement in the manufacturing industries to increase the competitiveness in the global market.

The ministry has circulated a policy document for MSMEs in India, seeking comments from the industry to facilitate creation of a vibrant ecosystem for rapid growth of the sector.

Speaking at the event, Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary, Defence Production, in the Ministry of Defence, said the defence manufacturing ecosystem is going though the most exciting phase, driven by the nation's self belief in its abilities to be world class in defence and security infrastructure and manufacturing.

Taking advantage from the demographic dividend, self-belief is the starting point for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat, Jaju said.

M K Gupta, Chairman, PHDCCI, Defence and HLS Committee, said it is imperative for Indian companies, especially SMEs, to integrate themselves into the supply chains of national and international defence majors in order to reduce dependence on foreign supplies and also to gain a foothold in the international aerospace and defence market.

