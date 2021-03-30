Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) has forayed into the fast-growing logistics space with the acquisition of KSH Infra from Morgan Stanley arm, a release said on Monday.

KSH Infra Private Limited, which owns two grade A logistics assets in Pune -- two warehousing and industrial logistics parks--has a total area of approximately 1-million sq ft, leased to blue chip multinationals, it said.

KSH Infra was majority-owned by a subsidiary of an affiliate of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing India (MSREI), the release said.

The transaction marks MLT's maiden entry into the burgeoning Indian logistics market and is one of the first few direct investments by a global REIT in India, it said, adding this reflects the strong interest from global investors in this industry.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to the affiliate of MSREI and other shareholders of KSH Infra on the transaction, said the release.

This is Avendus' third transaction in the warehousing and logistics space in this year.

