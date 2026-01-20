NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has extended its Smart Term Plan Plus (UIN: 104N127V04), to students. This Term Plan enables young adults pursuing higher education to secure a life cover of up to INR 2 Crore, far exceeding the nominal limits usually available to non-earning individuals.

By aiming to shift the entry point of life insurance from the average age of 35 to 18 years, Axis Max Life is trying to address a critical protection gap. Previously, young adults in graduation or post-graduation were excluded from the protection net due to a lack of personal income proof. This proposition bridges that gap, fostering financial discipline well before the nation's future workforce enters the full-time job market. For these customers, it is an opportunity to lock in lower premiums, thus gaining a lifelong head start.

Vaibhav Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head - Product Management and E-Commerce Channel, Axis Max Life, said, "To realize the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' we must expand the protection net to evolving segments. Following our successful term plan for women, this student-centric proposition is a natural progression in our journey to cover students as first-time customers.

By introducing life cover at an early-life stage, we are redefining insurance as a milestone of financial maturity rather than a tax-saving instrument. While students may lack verifiable income proofs, their potential is immense; where through innovative underwriting processes, we are allowing them to lock in lower premiums and secure their future early. This initiative ensures India's youth start their professional journey with a foundation of security for their families, right from their formative years."

The proposition also offers comprehensive protection through an Accidental Death & Dismemberment Rider (UIN: 104B027V05) and Critical Illness and Disability Rider (UIN:104B033V02) providing students with access to health check-ups and mental health counseling.

From a family wealth perspective, this move acts as a strategic masterstroke, helping customers avoid the significantly higher cumulative costs of delaying protection coverage by a decade. Supported by digital-first underwriting leveraging parental ITRs and Video Medical Examination (MER), this frictionless onboarding fosters a ripple effect of financial discipline among Gen-Z. Ultimately, this early immersion creates an insured and aware citizenry essential to achieving the national goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047.'

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

