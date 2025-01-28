New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2024.

Its revenue from operations rose 24.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 114.5 crore in Q3 FY25.

MapmyIndia Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Verma said: "In Q3 FY25, we successfully operationalised the joint venture with Hyundai Autoever in Indonesia, marking an important step in expanding our global footprint".

As part of the company's long-term strategy, both the Mappls App and brand will continue to be an integral part of the organisation, Verma added.

In terms of profitability, its EBITDA for Q3 FY25 was about Rs 42 crore compared to Rs 36 crore in Q3 FY24.

"We will continue to prioritise the Mappls App as a key strategic asset while we will calibrate the costs associated from Q4 onwards," the company said in its earnings release.

In Q3 FY25, Consumer Tech and Enterprise Digital Transformation (C&E) revenue surged by 39 per cent to Rs 65 crore, while Automotive and Mobility Tech (A&M) revenue demonstrated a growth of 9 per cent to Rs 49 crore.

"Our Map-led business delivered a very strong 33 per cent growth to Rs 87 crore in Q3 FY25, while the IoT-led business had a growth of 4 per cent during the quarter due to delays in some anticipated business," the release said.

The subscription services, however, grew 31 per cent year-on-year in the quarter.

