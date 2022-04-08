Latur, Apr 8 (PTI) A total of 155 books will be released in the 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet to be held at Udgir here between April 22-24, its executive president Ramchandra Tiruke said on Friday.

The books comprise novels, poems, autobiographies, travelogues, he added.

Organisers said they have invited NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve and former Union home minister Shivraj Patil for the meet.

