New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Marathon Edge India Fund I on Thursday bought Newgen Software Technologies shares worth Rs 69 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Marathon Edge India Fund I purchased 20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 2.85 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read | Superman Will Be 'Enormously Joyful' When He Returns to the DCEU, Says Henry Cavill.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 345 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 69 crore.

As of September 2022, Marathon Edge India Fund I owned a 2.65 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 864 Trainee Engineers Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Application Date and Other Details.

Meanwhile, India Acorn ICAV and Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC combinedly offloaded 14,85,132 shares of the company at the same price.

On Thursday, shares of Newgen Software Technologies closed 5.25 per cent lower at Rs 341.95 on NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)