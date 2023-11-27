Latur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad has lauded the Maharashtra government's initiative to divert excess water from the Upper Godavari Basin into Jayakwadi Dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, the MJVP also said there was need to divert 67 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of excess water from Vidarbha, Konkan, west and north Maharashtra to Marathwada.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

In a resolution, it said the water issue of parched Marathwada must be resolved permanently.

It also said statutory development boards like the Marathwaada Vaidhanik Vikas Mahamandal must be reconstituted.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

Among those who took part were former MP Venkatesh Kabde and former MLA DK Deshmukh.

"Marathwada is seeing a huge development backlog in sectors like irrigation, education, health, industry etc. There is need to get MLAs and MPs to raise pending issues of Marathwada," said Kabde.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)