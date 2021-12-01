New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) With semiconductor shortage continuing to impact production, top passenger vehicle makers Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported decline in wholesales in the domestic market in November 2021.

However, homegrown major Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors along with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted increase in their respective domestic passenger vehicles wholesales last month.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said its total domestic sales were down 18 per cent at 1,17,791 units last month as compared to 1,44,219 units in November 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said in a statement.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said its domestic sales were down 24 per cent to 37,001 units, against 48,800 units in November 2020, the company added.

On the other hand, M&M said its domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 7 per cent at 19,458 units last month, compared to 18,212 units in November 2020.

"Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8 per cent increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, pickups, and small commercial vehicles," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

He further said, "The issues around semiconductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps."

Another homegrown major Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market were up 38 per cent at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported that its domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 13,003 units in November as against 8,508 units in the same month last year.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said its domestic sales were down at 5,457 units in November 2021 as compared to 9,990 units in the year-ago month.

Another automaker Nissan India reported domestic sales of 2,651 units as compared to 1,017 units in November 2020.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company said its domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,75,940 units in November 2021 compared to 2,47,789 units in the same month last year, a decline of 29 per cent.

Likewise, Bajaj Auto Ltd said its domestic sales last month fell 20 per cent to 1,58,755 units against 1,98,933 units in November last year.

