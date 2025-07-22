New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has commenced admissions for the first batch at its newly commissioned Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Sonipat in Haryana.

The first batch at JIM Sonipat can accommodate over 100 students across four trades: namely Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV), Machinist, Welder, and Fitter, the auto major said in a statement.

The session will begin in September 2025, and the company has allocated an amount of Rs 10 crore for setting up the institute, it added.

"After setting up our first JIM in Haryana at Uncha Majra, we are thankful to the Government of Haryana for providing us the opportunity to set up the second JIM in the state," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer - Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said.

As part of a memorandum of agreement to set up JIM Sonipat, the Haryana government has provided the land and building, while MSI has upgraded civil infrastructure, provided equipment, set up an assembly line for real-life simulation, designed training modules, and will manage the overall operations.

Total CSR (corporate social responsibility) spent by Maruti Suzuki on skill development stands at over Rs 450 crore till FY 2024-25, the company said.

