Gurugram, Apr 2 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Saraswati Enclave here, prompting the deployment of 22 fire engines to douse the flames, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 11:30 pm on Tuesday and the flames were not completely extinguished till Wednesday morning, Jai Narayan, a fire officer from the Sector-37 fire station, said.

"The fire department received information about the blaze at 11.39 pm on Tuesday. Fire engines were called from Gurugram, Nuh and Jhajjar to douse the flames. Work is still going on to extinguish the fire. There is no news of any casualties so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Narayan said.

