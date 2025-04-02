Mumbai, April 2: Polo Stadium in Shillong is set to host another exciting day of archery as the Shillong Teer results for today, April 2, 2025, are announced. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will be declaring the winning numbers for various rounds of the popular archery-based lottery game. Fans and participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer result chart, which includes the results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. You can check the latest updates on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer game is played in two rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winners are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Whether you’re looking for results from Shillong’s morning or night rounds or from nearby areas like Khanapara and Jowai Ladrymbai, the Shillong Teer results will be available shortly after the completion of each round. Stay tuned for the Shillong Teer result chart, and make sure to visit the mentioned websites for up-to-date information. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 02, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for today, April 2, 2025, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, participants can visit trusted websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are typically announced shortly after each round, with Round 1 taking place at 10:30 AM and Round 2 later in the day. You can easily find the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on these sites, where the winning numbers for both rounds will be displayed. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below for quick access.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 08

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Meghalaya is home to the traditional archery-based lottery game called Shillong Teer, which is played from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game involves archers shooting arrows at targets, and participants bet on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. The game is played in two rounds: Round 1 at 10:30 AM and Round 2 in the evening. Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, as it is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it a regulated lottery game. Players place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with varying payouts based on the accuracy of their predictions.

