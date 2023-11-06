New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the city settled below the season's average at 13.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 98 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in several parts of the city continued to be in the severe and severe plus category.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 437 at 9.05 am. The AQI at Shadipur, ITO, Siri Fort, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi University stations was recorded at 438, 400, 430, 462, 469 and 454 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-450 severe. An AQI above 450 falls in the severe plus category.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting on the rising pollution levels in the city.PTI SLB

