Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Westlife Foodworld Ltd, the owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants across West and South India, inaugurated a new outlet in Madurai, taking its total presence in Tamil Nadu to 38 locations, the company said.

The multi-level restaurant, located on Sakthi Velammal Street, will offer McDonald's classic burgers and an extensive fried chicken portfolio, including McSpicy Fried Chicken and McSpicy Chicken Wings, along with the McCafé range of beverages.

The expansion is part of the company's strategy to consolidate its presence and further strengthen its market share in the Southern region.

"We are excited to bring the McDonald's experience to Madurai. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to expand our footprint across South India. Our strategy is focused on bringing the joy and convenience of McDonald's to more and more communities," said Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director, McDonald's India (West and South), in a company statement on Friday.

"We remain committed to creating welcoming spaces where friends and families can gather, celebrate special moments, and enjoy the consistent quality and service that have defined McDonald's globally for decades. Your favourite McDonald's is now in the neighbourhood, bringing the authentic McDonald's experience closer to the people of Madurai," Kalra added.

Under its ‘Vision 2027' initiative, Westlife Foodworld aims to have 580 to 630 restaurants by 2027, with around 60 per cent of the new outlets planned for South India.

Each establishment will feature the state-of-the-art ‘Experience of the Future' concept, complete with McCafé, by 2027. Currently, McDonald's India (West and South) operates 421 restaurants across 67 cities, with 184 of them in the Southern region, the company added.

