New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Tuesday said that its arm MCL supplied 143.4 million tonnes of coal till December in the current fiscal, the highest among all the subsidiaries of the coal behemoth.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd's (MCL) supplies accounted for 28.2 per cent of the total off-take of 507.8 million tonnes from Coal India Ltd (CIL).

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

"MCL's growth curve has been phenomenal in FY23 in terms of production and supplies, the highest among all our subsidiaries," a senior executive of CIL was quoted as saying in a statement and added "this helped us in pushing up our overall output and off-take".

MCL's coal off-take peaked to 146.12 million tonnes (MTs) on January 5, overtaking the total supplies that the company registered for full year of FY21.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest AICPI Figure Released, Here's What It Means For DA Hike in 2023.

This achievement was attained 85 days before the current financial year comes to an end.

MCL's supplies ending FY21 were 146 MTs.

Against the contracted quantity of 81.5 MT to its customers in the power sector, the actual supply from MCL was 102.7 MT till December of FY23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)