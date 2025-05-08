New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on Thursday posted a 54.15 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.46 crore in fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on higher income.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 87.87 crore a year-ago, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose by 60.68 per cent to Rs 320.49 crore during the March quarter of 2024-25, from Rs 199.45 crore a year ago.

Expenses rose to Rs 152.96 crore from Rs 92.96 crore in the said period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company reported over six-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 560.04 crore as against Rs 83.11 crore in the previous year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the 2024-25 fiscal.

