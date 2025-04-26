Meerut, Apr 26 (PTI) Police in Meerut on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for hoisting the Palestine flag on a rented house, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Azam alias Aamir Khan is a tenant in Haji Bhura's house in Transformer Wali Gali, Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area.

He said police took the flag down and booked Khan at Brahmapuri Police Station.

