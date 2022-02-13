Mangaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.

The meeting asked the student community not to wear hijab or saffron shawls over the uniform during the interim period, Bhat said.

The higher secondary schools will reopen on Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

Though Bhat said all organisations were invited, the Campus Front of India (CFI), who are supporting the cause of Muslim girl students' right to wear hijab, did not attend the meeting convened by the MLA.

