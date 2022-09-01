New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The mega common facility centre at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone in Mumbai will help in boosting the global competitiveness of the gems and jewellery sector, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The facility, part of the Rs 200-crore makeover plan of the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ-SEZ), is expected to be operational by May next year.

Also Read | WhatsApp Banned Over 23 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in July 2022.

"We are expecting modern machinery to come in (here). I hope this will boost your global competitiveness and with the skill development centre also in place, it will help to enhance quality, productivity, R&D, technology and cost competitiveness," the commerce and industry minister said.

He was speaking at the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the centre.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Be Manufactured in India & China Next Year: Report.

The ministry has asked the gems and jewellery export promotion council to complete the project in time.

"The project will cost around Rs 200 crore and hope we are able to usher in the 50th anniversary of SEEPZ with its completion within defined time," Goyal said.

The mega common facility centre has been planned to increase the efficiency of the jewellery processing units, including small and medium enterprises, by offering common facilities, which are not available with the individual units as they require huge investment.

Speaking at the event, former chairman of the council Colin Shah assured the minister to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)