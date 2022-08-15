Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Kolkata-based Meghbela Broadband on Monday said it has partnered with Ohho Express and Benfish Revelry to support its close to its two lakh users on the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence.

The internet service provider said it has not raised tariffs despite mobile telecom players taking recourse to it in the recent past.

"Despite margin squeeze with more value-added services like voice, we have not raised tariffs. But, as India celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence we now offer benefits in grocery purchases through tie ups with Ohho Expres and Benefish Revelry for our users," Meghbela co-founder Tapabrata Mukherjee said.

Ohho Express and Benfish Revelry are online grocery and fish delivery platforms.

"Initially we are having the trial in Kolkata and its surrounding area. Based on the outcome, we will extend it to customers of other states of eastern India where we have a footprint," he said.

Apart from special pricing by these two online grocery and fish delivery companies, the offers will help to contain food inflation for its customers, Mukherjee said.

"This will also help greater engagement with our users for stronger relationship for future leverage," Mukherjee said.

Meghbela's operations are spread over the eastern states of Bihar, UP, Odissa, Jharkhand, West Bengal besides Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The broadband company recently unveiled a voice-enabled android box for consumers looking to convert their regular TV sets into smart TV to provide access to premium OTT platforms and more than 150 live TV channels, company sources said.

