Mumbai, August 15: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Mandi) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Registrar and other Non-Teaching positions. The application process for the same is underway and the last date to submit the application fee is August 27.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online at iitmandi.ac.in. The IIT Mandi recruitment drive is being held to fill 16 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Registrar while 15 vacancies are for the Non-Teaching Posts. AEEE 2022: Register for AEEE Counselling at amrita.edu; Check Details Here.

The application fee for IIT Mandi recruitment is Rs 100.

Steps to apply for IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of IIT Mandi at iitmandi.ac.in

Click on the career tab on the homepage,

Following this, click on current vacancies

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Take print out for future reference

